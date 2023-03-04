scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Advertisement

Man held for duping over 50 job aspirants in Delhi in last eight months

According to the police, Sachin Dhaka posed as the director of a company, interviewed job aspirants, took money from them on the pretext of completing formalities and issued fake offer letters.

The complainant alleged that Dhaka is posing as the director of the company, conducting interviews, and taking money from aspirants on the pretext of completing different formalities.
Listen to this article
Man held for duping over 50 job aspirants in Delhi in last eight months
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Delhi Police has arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly duping job seekers by posing as the director of a reputed company and promising them jobs, officials said. The police identified the accused as Sachin Dhaka and said he has cheated more than 50 people in the last eight months.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Jitender Meena said that Dhaka used to dupe innocent people on the pretext of providing them jobs and took money from them in the name of verification charges, file processing, security deposits etc.

“He even issued fake job letters to them and cheated more than 50 in the last eight months,” the DCP said. Dhaka was arrested on March 2 from Ghaziabad.

On February 27, the police received a complaint from the general manager of an agro company at Subhash Place saying that they have recently been approached by several people regarding job offers they have received from the company.

Also Read
In fresh attack, Sukesh Chandrasekhar says Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jai...
Strongly disapprove of Zee News broadcast on Shehla Rashid: NBDSA to Delh...
Delhi News Highlights: Three arrested from biotech firm linked with cough...
Six friends returning from party killed as ‘speeding’ truck rams car in F...

He alleged that Dhaka is posing as the director of the company, conducting interviews, and taking money from aspirants on the pretext of completing different formalities.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 10:33 IST
Next Story

Jharkhand government tables Rs 1.16 lakh crore budget; Boost for infra, job training planned

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close