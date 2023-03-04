Man held for duping over 50 job aspirants in Delhi in last eight months

The Delhi Police has arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly duping job seekers by posing as the director of a reputed company and promising them jobs, officials said. The police identified the accused as Sachin Dhaka and said he has cheated more than 50 people in the last eight months.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Jitender Meena said that Dhaka used to dupe innocent people on the pretext of providing them jobs and took money from them in the name of verification charges, file processing, security deposits etc.

“He even issued fake job letters to them and cheated more than 50 in the last eight months,” the DCP said. Dhaka was arrested on March 2 from Ghaziabad.

On February 27, the police received a complaint from the general manager of an agro company at Subhash Place saying that they have recently been approached by several people regarding job offers they have received from the company.

He alleged that Dhaka is posing as the director of the company, conducting interviews, and taking money from aspirants on the pretext of completing different formalities.