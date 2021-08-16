Man held for drowning 18-month-old child in water tanker

Six months after an 18-month-old child was found dead in a water tanker near his home in Faridabad, police have arrested a neighbour of the child, who has confessed to murdering him following a fight with his father over Rs 50.

According to police, the incident occurred on February 5 this year, and an FIR was registered regarding the matter the following day. The accused was arrested on Saturday and has been identified as 22-year-old Naresh, a resident of Faridabad’s Sector 56, who police say is unemployed and a drug addict.

“During questioning, the accused confessed to the crime. He said that the child’s father and he would often get into arguments over different matters. Two days before the crime, the accused grabbed Rs 50 from the complainant’s eight-year-old daughter, because of which the two men got into another fight,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police.

“The accused held a grudge against the complainant because of this and, on February 5, when he spotted his 18-month-old son playing alone, he picked up the child and took him to his flat. Later on, he took him up to the roof of the house and drowned him in the water tanker. He then closed the tanker with a wire so that his crime would not be discovered,” he said.

Officials said that when the child’s parents discovered he was missing, they started searching for him, eventually finding his body in the water tanker.

“The accused fled from there after murdering the child and started changing his location frequently to avoid the police. He was arrested with the help of technical support and police sources, and the thread and amulet that were tied around the child’s neck have been seized from him,” said PRO Singh.

“After completion of interrogation, the accused has been produced in court and remanded to judicial custody,” he said