Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Man held for circulating objectionable photo of DU student on social media

Police said the accused, a native of Ranchi, Jharkhand, had qualified entrance examination of Jamia Millia Islamia University, and his admission is under process.

A 22-year-old sketch artist was arrested in Delhi on Wednesday for allegedly circulating objectionable photos of a Delhi University student on social media, said police.

According to police, a 19-year-old woman lodged a complaint at Cyber North police station stating that she got acquainted with the accused through social media, as he runs an art account and the two started an online relationship. The woman further said she shared some private photographs of herself with the accused at his insistence.

“A few days ago, the complainant met the accused for the first time and during the meeting, while scrolling through his phone, she found her private photos saved in his phone’s Google drive. She also found obscene pictures and videos of other girls on his mobile phone, causing her to end the relationship. Infuriated by the breakup, the accused circulated her private pictures on social media,” said Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP North.

Police said on the basis of her complaint, a case was registered under sections 66E/67 of IT Act read with section 506 of IPC at police station Cyber North and a team was formed for the investigation.

“During the course of the investigation, all the information including details of social media accounts of the accused were gathered. On the basis of technical investigation, the accused identified as Mohd Tanzeem Ahmad was made to join the investigation and after detailed interrogation, he was arrested on Wednesday. The interrogation revealed that he used to lure innocent girls on Instagram since he had a large number of followers. Thereafter, he got into an online relationship with them and would ask them to share their private pictures with him, so that he could take advantage of them,” said the DCP.

Police added that a SIM card and the mobile phone used in the offence have been recovered.

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 11:14:49 pm
