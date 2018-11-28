Man held for carrying bullet to Kejriwal’s janta darbar, says by mistake

A 39-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly carrying a .32 bore live cartridge while attending the Janta Darbar at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Civil Lines residence.

The man, Mohammad Imran, a caretaker of a masjid in Karol Bagh, told police that he had come to seek an increase in salary of Delhi Waqf Board staff.

The chief minister holds these public meetings five times a week.

The incident took place shortly after 11 am, while Imran was entering Kejriwal’s residence along with other imams and maulvis. While conducting frisking and checking, the bullet was recovered from his wallet by security staff deployed at the gate. The officers immediately raised an alarm and informed local police.

Additional DCP (north) Harendra Singh said a case under sections of the IPC and Arms Act has been registered at Civil Lines police station, and Imran has been arrested and sent to jail.

“During questioning, Imran disclosed that he was working as a caretaker in a Karol Bagh mosque. About two-three months ago, he found the cartridge in the donation box while clearing it. He told us that he wanted to throw it in the Yamuna and kept it in his wallet. But it slipped his mind and the bullet remained with him,” said Singh.

Sameer, who also works at the mosque, said, “Imran lives with his wife and four children in Seelampur. He works as a caretaker at the mosque every Friday, and his job involves collecting money from the donation box.”

“The masjid is open to everyone. It has two sides for entry and exit. People come and offer prayers, we cannot check everyone,” Sameer added.

Imran’s cousin Irfan said: “He trusts the AAP, which is why he went to the meet the CM. Earlier, too, he had met him on two occasions to press for the demand. He must have forgotten about the bullet.”

Following the incident, the AAP once again pressed the Centre to pay attention to the CM’s security.