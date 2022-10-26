scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

Man held for beating NSG commando after argument in Gurgaon

An NSG commando was assaulted after an alleged argument with a man over giving way outside a fast food chain in sector 80 on Monday.

Police said one accused was arrested on Monday night.

A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a National Security Guard (NSG) commando after an alleged argument over giving way outside a fast food chain in sector 80 on Monday. Police said the accused was allegedly inebriated at the time of the incident.

Police said the victim, a native of Uttar Pradesh, is currently posted on the NSG’s Manesar campus.

In the police complaint, the victim said that he had gone to a Mcdonald’s outlet in sector 80 to collect a food parcel on Monday around 6 pm.

“While I was exiting from the outlet, a vehicle was obstructing the way and four youths who were under the influence of alcohol were sitting in the vehicle. I politely requested them to give way so I could move my vehicle out. But, the man sitting on the driver’s seat started abusing and got out of the vehicle,” said the complainant.

He said the accused man grabbed him by the collar and assaulted him by launching a flurry of punches and slaps at him. “I tried to defend myself but the man continued to charge. They threatened me and told me not to inform anyone or they would kill me,” he said in the FIR.

Police said one accused was arrested on Monday night.

Rajender Singh, SHO Kherki Daula police station, said, “The accused was inebriated at the time of the incident. He was arrested and released after he joined the investigation. A minor argument had occurred outside the fast food outlet over moving vehicle out of the way in which the victim was slapped and punched. The role of other accused men is being investigated.”

A case was registered against the accused under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code at Kherki Daula police station.

First published on: 26-10-2022 at 07:43:13 am
