Man held for attacking wife, three daughters over tea in Northeast Delhi

July 22, 2022 8:20:34 pm
A day after he allegedly attacked his family with a glass shard over a dispute regarding milk for tea, killing his 18-year-old daughter and injuring his wife (42) and two other daughters, aged 23 and 21, a 41-year-old man was arrested Friday from Northeast Delhi.
Police sources said the accused, Bhimsen, had asked his daughters to buy milk on Thursday morning as there was not enough for tea. When his wife scolded him and told him to buy it himself, he allegedly attacked his wife and daughters and fled. The women were taken to Guru Tegh Bahadur hospital by a relative whom they called. The youngest daughter died of injuries, while the wife and middle daughter were discharged. The eldest remained under treatment.
Police said the accused had been arrested from Johripur market in Northeast Delhi based on technical surveillance and local intelligence around 6.30 am Friday.
DCP (Northeast) Sanjay Sain said, “During questioning, the accused disclosed that he had strained relations with his wife since he had been unemployed for a long time. He allegedly attacked his family with a glass piece after he had an altercation with his wife over this petty issue.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Police said a case had been filed under IPC sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), and 324 (voluntary hurt by dangerous weapon/means.)
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Soorarai Pottru & Tanhaji prove that theatrical & streaming can co-exist
Latest News
CBSE 12th results: Fighting cancer, Pune boy emerges victorious with 81 per cent
Ludhiana: Punjab Police Head Constable held with 1.8 kilos of poppy husk
Your Daily Wrap: Soorarai Pottru wins big at 68th National Film Awards, Lok Sabha passes the Indian Antarctic Bill; and more
‘I am a very cool captain’: Shikhar Dhawan opens up on his captaincy style before IND vs WI 1st ODI
Disney swaps the use of ‘fairy godmothers in training’ for a more gender-neutral term
Marrying victim, birth of child does not mitigate offence of rape: Delhi HC
Rising trend of swine flu infections in Maharashtra: 142 cases and 7 deaths so far
RRR is a potboiler, not a history lesson
Maharashtra cabinet expansion still on hold, Shinde-Fadnavis discuss list in Delhi
Thaman S is elated on winning National Film Award for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: ‘We made it’
UltraTech Q1 net profit falls 7 pc to Rs 1,582 crore; net sales rise 28 pc to Rs 15,164 crore
Why the Rajya Sabha matters