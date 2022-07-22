Man held for attacking wife, three daughters over tea in Northeast Delhi

A day after he allegedly attacked his family with a glass shard over a dispute regarding milk for tea, killing his 18-year-old daughter and injuring his wife (42) and two other daughters, aged 23 and 21, a 41-year-old man was arrested Friday from Northeast Delhi.

Police sources said the accused, Bhimsen, had asked his daughters to buy milk on Thursday morning as there was not enough for tea. When his wife scolded him and told him to buy it himself, he allegedly attacked his wife and daughters and fled. The women were taken to Guru Tegh Bahadur hospital by a relative whom they called. The youngest daughter died of injuries, while the wife and middle daughter were discharged. The eldest remained under treatment.

Police said the accused had been arrested from Johripur market in Northeast Delhi based on technical surveillance and local intelligence around 6.30 am Friday.

DCP (Northeast) Sanjay Sain said, “During questioning, the accused disclosed that he had strained relations with his wife since he had been unemployed for a long time. He allegedly attacked his family with a glass piece after he had an altercation with his wife over this petty issue.”

Police said a case had been filed under IPC sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), and 324 (voluntary hurt by dangerous weapon/means.)