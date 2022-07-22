scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

Man held for attacking wife, three daughters over tea in Northeast Delhi

Police said the accused had been arrested from Johripur market in Northeast Delhi based on technical surveillance and local intelligence around 6.30 am Friday.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 22, 2022 8:20:34 pm
murder attack in delhi, indian expressPolice said a case had been filed under IPC sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), and 324 (voluntary hurt by dangerous weapon/means.)(Representational File Photo)

A day after he allegedly attacked his family with a glass shard over a dispute regarding milk for tea, killing his 18-year-old daughter and injuring his wife (42) and two other daughters, aged 23 and 21, a 41-year-old man was arrested Friday from Northeast Delhi.

Police sources said the accused, Bhimsen, had asked his daughters to buy milk on Thursday morning as there was not enough for tea. When his wife scolded him and told him to buy it himself, he allegedly attacked his wife and daughters and fled. The women were taken to Guru Tegh Bahadur hospital by a relative whom they called. The youngest daughter died of injuries, while the wife and middle daughter were discharged. The eldest remained under treatment.

Police said the accused had been arrested from Johripur market in Northeast Delhi based on technical surveillance and local intelligence around 6.30 am Friday.

DCP (Northeast) Sanjay Sain said, “During questioning, the accused disclosed that he had strained relations with his wife since he had been unemployed for a long time. He allegedly attacked his family with a glass piece after he had an altercation with his wife over this petty issue.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitutio...Premium
UPSC Key-July 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitutio...
Welcome, Madam PresidentPremium
Welcome, Madam President
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...Premium
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times overPremium
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over
More from Delhi

Police said a case had been filed under IPC sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), and 324 (voluntary hurt by dangerous weapon/means.)

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Menaka Guruswamy writes: Welcome, Madam President

Menaka Guruswamy writes: Welcome, Madam President

Premium
68th National Film Awards: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins big

68th National Film Awards: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins big

Manoj Kumar Jha writes: Why the Rajya Sabha matters

Manoj Kumar Jha writes: Why the Rajya Sabha matters

Soorarai Pottru & Tanhaji prove that theatrical & streaming can co-exist
National Film Awards

Soorarai Pottru & Tanhaji prove that theatrical & streaming can co-exist

Lok Sabha passes Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 amid Oppn protest

Lok Sabha passes Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 amid Oppn protest

Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’ or 'Fourth Pillar of Democracy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’ or 'Fourth Pillar of Democracy’

Premium
Where is Sunny Deol? 'Missing' BJP MP leaves party and rivals incensed

Where is Sunny Deol? 'Missing' BJP MP leaves party and rivals incensed

Premium
Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Premium
Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?
Explained

Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?

CBSE Class 12 results: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

CBSE Class 12 results: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’

‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement