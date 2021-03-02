Man held for assaulting cop who went to apprehend him

A 40-year-old former civil defence volunteer was arrested for allegedly attacking a Delhi Police constable when the latter tried to apprehend him for allegedly harassing a woman.

Shivram, a resident of South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar, was accused by a woman of abusing, molesting and misbehaving with her. Police said the woman had filed a complaint against the man on Saturday.

“The accused threatened her with dire consequences and forced her to meet him. After receiving the complaint, sub-inspectors Komal and Sandeep Yadav and constable Nehru rushed to the spot near INA circle where the accused had called the woman to meet him. When Shivram spotted the police team, he ran away and jumped into a drain.

Constable Nehru chased him but Shivram hit him with a brick on his forehead,” a senior police officer said.

The accused was overpowered and both he and the constable were taken to AIIMS for treatment, the officer said. “A case was registered against Shivram and he was subsequently arrested,” DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

“During investigation, it was found that Shivram used to work as a civil defence volunteer. He was harassing the woman by stalking her with an intent to outrage her modesty. He also used abusive and filthy language against the complainant… When the police team tried to apprehend the accused, he attacked constable Nehru,” said the DCP.