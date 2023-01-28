scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Man held for extorting money from woman by threatening to leak nude video online

According to the complainant, she paid her Instagram friend Rs 1.25 lakh but he sent her video to her husband and demanded Rs 70,000 more in return for not circulating it online.

Police booked a case under Indian Penal Code sections 384 (extortion), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and arrested Sanny Chauhan.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly extorting money from a woman he met on Instagram by threatening to leak her nude video online.

DCP (central) Shweta Chauhan said that on January 12, a woman filed a complaint stating that in July last year, she came in contact with Sanny Chauhan on Instagram. They exchanged their WhatsApp numbers. “The accused used to message her on WhatsApp regularly in a friendly way and won her trust over time,” the police officer said.

They gradually developed intimacy and stripped naked during a video call, police said. “The accused recorded a semi-nude video of the complainant and started demanding money from her,” the officer added.

According to the complainant, she got frightened and paid the man Rs 1.25 lakh, but he demanded more money by threatening to upload the video on social media.

“The accused also sent the same semi-nude video to her husband and threatened to circulate the video on social media platforms if Rs 70,000 more was not paid to him,” the police officer said.

Police booked a case under Indian Penal Code sections 384 (extortion), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and arrested Chauhan, who worked with the Railways on a contractual job.

During his interrogation, police said, Chauhan disclosed that he used to create accounts on Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp and randomly send friend requests to women.

“He used to exchange his mobile number and video-call victims regularly to win their trust,” the police officer said, adding that he would lure them into recording explicit videos and later threaten to leak them on social media.

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 16:19 IST
