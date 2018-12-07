Delhi: ‘Man hatches plot to kill eight, but kills wife first to save her’

A 37-year-old swimming instructor was arrested for allegedly killing his wife by first giving her electric shocks and then strangling her, in Outer Delhi’s Mundka last week.

Initial police investigation revealed that the accused, Rajiv Kumar, was hatching a plot to kill eight people, including his former girlfriend. Police said he decided to kill his wife, Sonia (28), as well, as he was worried about her fate after he committed the murders. Kumar, a native of Haryana’s Jind, and Sonia have a four-year-old son.

Additional DCP (Outer) Rajinder Singh Sagar has confirmed the incident. “Kumar was first arrested on charges under the Arms Act and sent to judicial custody. An FIR of murder was registered later… we are seeking a police remand to ascertain the exact sequence of events,” he said.

On November 25, police received a call from Kumar, saying his wife had been electrocuted and that he had taken her to a nearby government hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. “The sub-divisional magistrate of the area was called to conduct an enquiry, as less than seven years had passed since they got married. His in-laws said he had never sought dowry. We initiated inquest proceedings,” a police officer said.

However, police grew suspicious when SHO (Mundka) Surinder Sandhu and SI Balwant Singh learnt from their informers that Kumar was about to flee. They caught him before he boarded a bus for Haryana. Police recovered a sophisticated pistol and two country-made pistols, as well as 30 live cartridges, from his bag. During questioning, he claimed that he held a grudge against eight people who “destroyed his life”, police said.

Kumar told police that he was a state-level swimmer. “He was working with a leading five-star hotel in central Delhi as a swimming instructor, but was sacked a few months ago,” a senior police officer said.

Kumar’s ‘hit-list’, police said, included his former girlfriend, her husband, two of his cousins and the manager of the hotel from where he was fired.

During further questioning he claimed that his wife was aware of his grudge against the eight people and she tried to convince him to change his mind.

“Kumar claimed that after losing his job, he wanted revenge and bought the weapons along with the cartridges. He, however, was worried about his wife’s future after him, and killed her to save her from any untoward situation. On November 24, after finishing dinner, he tied her hands and legs and stuffed a cloth in her mouth. He then gave her electric shocks using an electric water rod and she fainted. When she regained consciousness, he strangled her,” police said.