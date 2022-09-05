Man gunned down at garment showroom in Gurgaon: 1 shooter held

Four days after the former vice-chairman of Sohna market committee was shot dead at a garment showroom in Gurgaon’s Sadar Bazar, police Monday said they had arrested one of the shooters in the case.

Sukbir Singh (48) alias Sukhbir Chairman, a property dealer hailing from Rithoj village, had gone to purchase clothes from a showroom in Sadar Bazar on September 1 around 3.30 pm, when at least five assailants had opened fire at him. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he had succumbed to injuries.

In the police complaint, his son, Anurag, said his father had been active in politics from Sohna region and had been former vice-chairman of Sohna market committee.

“My father had married twice and for some time, his relationship with his brother-in-law had been strained and there was a lot of tension. I am convinced that my father’s brother-in-law and his associates have murdered him,” he had alleged in the FIR.

Preet Pal, ACP crime, said the crime branch of sector 31 arrested one Yogesh alias Sillu (22), a native of Rajasthan, from Gurgaon on Sunday.

“Yogesh was among the shooters involved in the murder. According to preliminary probe, he is a friend of the victim’s brother-in-law and got involved in the shooting at his behest. Yogesh said that some miscreants had misbehaved with his sister in his village, and he wanted exact revenge on them. He claimed that (the brother-in-law) and his associates gave a commitment to come to his aid in taking ‘revenge’ if he helped them in shooting Sukhbir,” said the ACP.

Police said they have identified at least five suspects including the victim’s brother-in-law, who had allegedly planned the murder bid due to personal enmity. Police added that the suspects had carried out a recce of the area. Police have recovered purported CCTV footage where the suspects can be seen running from the showroom after the shooting.

The accused will be produced in a district court and taken on production remand, said police.