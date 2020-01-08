Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 07, 2020

Man from Hindu Raksha Dal claims to be behind attack on JNU campus

While police said they will probe the claims, the man, identified as Pinky Chaudhary (45), has not been detained. Police said the man confessed to his “involvement” via social media on Tuesday.

Published: January 8, 2020
jnu, jnu latest news, jnu news, abvp news, jnu today latest news, jnu attack, jnu student attack, jnu mob violence, jnu mob violence latest news, jnu mob violence today, jnu violence news, jnu today news, jnu delhi live, jnu live news A senior police officer said prima facie it doesn’t appear that Chaudhary was involved in the violence.

A 45-year-old man claiming to be from the Hindu Raksha Dal has alleged he was responsible for Sunday’s violence at the JNU campus.

Chaudhary, a resident of Ghaziabad, told The Indian Express: “ JNU is filled with terrorists and anti-nationals. I called around 100 people from the group (Hindu Raksha Dal) to JNU and entered the gate around 6.30 pm. The students saw us and started running because they knew they had done something wrong. We thrashed them to teach them a lesson so that they could respect their country. It was a fight for the nation…”

Pressed for details, Chaudhary refused to say anything more and said he had planned the attack on campus on Saturday.

A senior police officer said prima facie it doesn’t appear that Chaudhary was involved in the violence.

According to a government official: “Police has taken cognizance of the claim and will investigate it.”

