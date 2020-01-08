Man from Hindu Raksha Dal claims to be behind attack on JNU campus

A senior police officer said prima facie it doesn’t appear that Chaudhary was involved in the violence. A senior police officer said prima facie it doesn’t appear that Chaudhary was involved in the violence.

A 45-year-old man claiming to be from the Hindu Raksha Dal has alleged he was responsible for Sunday’s violence at the JNU campus.

While police said they will probe the claims, the man, identified as Pinky Chaudhary (45), has not been detained. Police said the man confessed to his “involvement” via social media on Tuesday.

Chaudhary, a resident of Ghaziabad, told The Indian Express: “ JNU is filled with terrorists and anti-nationals. I called around 100 people from the group (Hindu Raksha Dal) to JNU and entered the gate around 6.30 pm. The students saw us and started running because they knew they had done something wrong. We thrashed them to teach them a lesson so that they could respect their country. It was a fight for the nation…”

Pressed for details, Chaudhary refused to say anything more and said he had planned the attack on campus on Saturday.

A senior police officer said prima facie it doesn’t appear that Chaudhary was involved in the violence.

According to a government official: “Police has taken cognizance of the claim and will investigate it.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App