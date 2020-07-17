Man found hanging in AIIMS bathroom

An enquiry into the matter revealed that Patel had come to AIIMS in 2019 for an intestinal surgery. An enquiry into the matter revealed that Patel had come to AIIMS in 2019 for an intestinal surgery.

A 32-year-old man allegedly committed suicide at AIIMS Trauma Centre by hanging himself inside a bathroom on the premises Thursday morning. Police said the incident took place when the man, Raj Patel, was being admitted to the hospital.

An enquiry into the matter revealed that Patel had come to AIIMS in 2019 for an intestinal surgery. On Wednesday night, Patel’s family brought him to the hospital for a follow-up.

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said that Patel was being admitted to the hospital at 10.30 pm when he went missing from the admission area. “Staffers looked for him and later found him inside a bathroom. Patel had pulled out plastic tubes from glucose drips and used it to hang himself,” he said.

In another incident, a woman, who worked at Balak Ram Hospital and was under treatment there, allegedly jumped to death from the third floor of the hospital. DCP (North) Monika Bharadwaj said, “The woman, Kaushalya, is survived by two sons and her daughter.”

In a third case, a 28-year-old constable, posted in the PCR unit of Central district, allegedly committed suicide at his house in Burari. DCP Bhardwaj said, “Parikshit was found hanging by his father-in-law Devender, who is also a head constable with Delhi Police.”

Parikshit’s wife, who is also posted in the PCR unit of Central Zone, wasn’t in the house at the time of the incident.

