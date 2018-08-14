Follow Us:
Monday, August 13, 2018
Man found hanging from pipe at Gurgaon club

According to police, the man has been identified as Pradeep, a resident of Mehrauli. He worked as an “air conditioning operator” at Club5, police said.

Published: August 14, 2018 12:57:27 am
In a suspected case of suicide, a 27-year-old man who worked in the maintenance department of a club in Gurgaon’s DLF5 was found hanging from a pipe on the premises, late Sunday evening. According to police, the man has been identified as Pradeep, a resident of Mehrauli. He worked as an “air conditioning operator” at Club5, police said.

“His colleagues said that his absence was noticed when the evening shift ended around 7 pm. They started looking for him, and found his body on the upper floor of the building, where a maintenance room was being constructed,” said PRO of Gurgaon police Subhash Boken.

Police claimed that Pradeep was found hanging from a pipe, and used an electrical wire as a noose. However, no suicide note was found.

“He was unmarried… his parents have said he did not appear to be troubled about anything. In the absence of a suicide note, we are speaking to his colleagues and friends to see if they can shed light on the matter,” said Boken.

