Man found hanging from pipe at Gurgaon club

In a suspected case of suicide, a 27-year-old man who worked in the maintenance department of a club in Gurgaon’s DLF5 was found hanging from a pipe on the premises, late Sunday evening. According to police, the man has been identified as Pradeep, a resident of Mehrauli. He worked as an “air conditioning operator” at Club5, police said.

“His colleagues said that his absence was noticed when the evening shift ended around 7 pm. They started looking for him, and found his body on the upper floor of the building, where a maintenance room was being constructed,” said PRO of Gurgaon police Subhash Boken.

Police claimed that Pradeep was found hanging from a pipe, and used an electrical wire as a noose. However, no suicide note was found.

“He was unmarried… his parents have said he did not appear to be troubled about anything. In the absence of a suicide note, we are speaking to his colleagues and friends to see if they can shed light on the matter,” said Boken.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App