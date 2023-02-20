Man found dead inside house in Northeast Delhi; police suspect wife’s role

A man was found dead with head injuries inside his house in Northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar, officers said Sunday. The deceased, identified as Munna, was married to two women, senior officers said.

DCP(Northeast) Joy Tirkey said a PCR call was made on Sunday by the wife of the deceased, saying her husband is lying unconscious. A police team subsequently rushed to the spot where they found Munna lying dead in a pool of blood.

The team found a ligature mark over the neck and an injury mark on the head of the victim on further inspection. The crime team and FSL teams inspected the spot and the body was shifted to the GTB Hospital. A case of murder has been lodged.

A senior police officer said the deceased was married to two women and there was a major age gap between him and his present wife. “They used to frequently fight with each other over the same issue. We are probing the role of his second wife and are interrogating her… CCTV cameras around the areas are also being checked”.

No arrests have been made yet.