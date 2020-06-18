Gurgaon: 45-year-old man found dead in apartment block

The deceased was a manager at a private company in Gurgaon. The deceased was a manager at a private company in Gurgaon.

A 45-year-old man was found dead below his fourth-floor apartment in Gurgaon Wednesday morning. Police said there has been no evidence of foul play so far. The incident took place around 4 am in Sector 37D.

The deceased was a manager at a private company in Gurgaon. “His wife and son had both tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month. His wife had been in hospital and his son was in home isolation as he was asymptomatic. The deceased had tested negative and received his report on June 10,” said Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Ashok, the case’s Investigating Officer (IO).

Police said the deceased’s wife had returned home from hospital on Tuesday after recovering. “He had been on leave from his company for the past few days, and they were sending packed food to him to help him through the crisis. People from the company also told us he was talking to them over the phone and seemed fine,” said ASI Ashok.

Officials said they cannot communicate face to face with his son, who had been with him the past few days, as he is under home isolation. Police are either speaking to him over the phone or resorting to having a conversation with him while he stands in his balcony.

“We are trying to find transpired before he took this step. His son is in home isolation and is very traumatised. No FIR has been lodged yet and no suicide note has been found. Further investigations is on,” said the ASI.

