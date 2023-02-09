scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Man found dead in Delhi’s Najafgarh, 4 held

Police said there were multiple injuries on the head of the deceased and his face was allegedly smashed with some heavy object.

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly killing a 23-year-old man for purportedly being in a relationship with the sister of one of the accused, officers said Wednesday.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said that on February 4, a PCR call was received that a person was lying injured in Mitraon village in Najafgarh. He was shifted to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police said there were multiple injuries on the head of the deceased and his face was allegedly smashed with some heavy object. A case of murder was lodged and several CCTV cameras were analysed, from which the victim could be last seen with four persons at a liquor shop, said police.

Police said that during interrogation, the accused revealed that the deceased was their friend. He was in a relationship with the main accused’s sister and the latter did not like it and asked him to end the relationship, the Special CP said.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 08:24 IST
