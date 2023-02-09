Man found dead in Delhi’s Najafgarh, 4 held

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly killing a 23-year-old man for purportedly being in a relationship with the sister of one of the accused, officers said Wednesday.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said that on February 4, a PCR call was received that a person was lying injured in Mitraon village in Najafgarh. He was shifted to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police said there were multiple injuries on the head of the deceased and his face was allegedly smashed with some heavy object. A case of murder was lodged and several CCTV cameras were analysed, from which the victim could be last seen with four persons at a liquor shop, said police.

Police said that during interrogation, the accused revealed that the deceased was their friend. He was in a relationship with the main accused’s sister and the latter did not like it and asked him to end the relationship, the Special CP said.