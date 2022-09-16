Man flags concerns in meeting chaired by Haryana CM, harassed by contractor

A government contractor and a supervisor were arrested for allegedly threatening a resident of Gurgaon’s sector 10 and bringing an earth mover machine to his house after the latter filed a complaint against them in a grievance redressal meeting earlier this week.

Police said that on September 11, in the district public relations and grievance redressal meeting chaired by Haryana CM M L Khattar, Ashok Kumar raised questions and filed a complaint regarding the subpar construction work done by the contractor, Satish Bansal, in his area. Officials said the CM marked an enquiry to the vigilance department and gave directions to take action within a week.

Deepak Saharan, DCP (West), said that on September 11 night, the contractor and some labourers went to Kumar’s house, misbehaved with him and hurled abuses. “The contractor and a supervisor have been arrested. Other accused are being identified. A road-roller was also seen in CCTV footage and we are looking into it,” said the DCP.

The complainant had stated in the FIR that on September 11 at 9.30 pm, the contractor and 15-20 persons carrying rods and sticks, an earth mover, a tractor trolley, two cars and a scooter arrived at his house.

“The contractor said, ‘Tu kaun hota hai jo meri CM window pe complaint lagata hai…’ He got the JCB to move towards my house. I called neighbours, residents and the local councillor. When they arrived, he ran off,” said the complainant in the FIR.

Kumar told the media: “We had filed a complaint regarding roads and drains.”