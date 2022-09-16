scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Man flags concerns in meeting chaired by Haryana CM, harassed by contractor

The complainant had stated in the FIR that on September 11 at 9.30 pm, the contractor and 15-20 persons carrying rods and sticks, an earth mover, a tractor trolley, two cars and a scooter arrived at his house.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (File)

A government contractor and a supervisor were arrested for allegedly threatening a resident of Gurgaon’s sector 10 and bringing an earth mover machine to his house after the latter filed a complaint against them in a grievance redressal meeting earlier this week.

Police said that on September 11, in the district public relations and grievance redressal meeting chaired by Haryana CM M L Khattar, Ashok Kumar raised questions and filed a complaint regarding the subpar construction work done by the contractor, Satish Bansal, in his area. Officials said the CM marked an enquiry to the vigilance department and gave directions to take action within a week.

Deepak Saharan, DCP (West), said that on September 11 night, the contractor and some labourers went to Kumar’s house, misbehaved with him and hurled abuses. “The contractor and a supervisor have been arrested. Other accused are being identified. A road-roller was also seen in CCTV footage and we are looking into it,” said the DCP.

The complainant had stated in the FIR that on September 11 at 9.30 pm, the contractor and 15-20 persons carrying rods and sticks, an earth mover, a tractor trolley, two cars and a scooter arrived at his house.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Predictive Policing’’ o...Premium
UPSC Key-September 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Predictive Policing’’ o...
‘Sachin Pilot Zindabad’, the latest trigger for simmering ten...Premium
‘Sachin Pilot Zindabad’, the latest trigger for simmering ten...
‘Photographing is a form of friendship’: Dayanita SinghPremium
‘Photographing is a form of friendship’: Dayanita Singh
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...Premium
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...

“The contractor said, ‘Tu kaun hota hai jo meri CM window pe complaint lagata hai…’ He got the JCB to move towards my house. I called neighbours, residents and the local councillor. When they arrived, he ran off,” said the complainant in the FIR.

More from Delhi

Kumar told the media: “We had filed a complaint regarding roads and drains.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-09-2022 at 01:32:09 am
Next Story

5-yr-old youngest in India to undergo en bloc kidney transplant

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 15: Latest News
Advertisement