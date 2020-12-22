Delhi: Man fires at woman who refused to marry him

The woman, who sustained injuries to her stomach, is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly firing at a woman who refused to marry him. The incident took place on Friday at the woman’s home in Mohan Garden. Police have arrested the man’s friend as well.

The accused have been identified as Karan, a resident of Haryana’s Sonipat, and Praveen (22), a resident of Panipat. “On Friday, police received information that a woman has been shot at by a man she had refused to marry,” a senior police officer said. The woman, who sustained injuries to her stomach, is undergoing treatment in a hospital. “Karan met the woman on Tik Tok. He was already married and when the victim found out, she started avoiding him,” the officer said.

DCP (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said: “On Saturday, police got a tip-off and laid a trap at Goyla Dairy road, near Shyam Kunj Colony, Goyla village, and apprehended both the accused.”

He said the accused confessed they had shot at the woman in her house when she refused to marry Karan. “He came in contact with the victim through TikTok 10 months ago. He is married and has two children, but he did not tell her. Three months ago, when she came to know he was married, she started ignoring him. Her family, meanwhile, was looking to get her married,” said a police officer.

Police said Karan did not want the victim to marry anyone else. “So, he made a plan to eliminate her. He had stolen a bike from Mohan Garden area and fixed a fake number plate to it. He procured a country-made pistol and ammunition from Praveen. On Friday, the duo entered the victim’s house and fired at point-blank range with the intention to kill her, and fled,” said the officer.

