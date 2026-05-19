Delhi man sets himself on fire after a quarrel with wife, dies

According to police, a PCR call regarding the incident was received at Mahendra Park police station on May 18 from A Block in Jahangirpuri. When police personnel, along with the Station House Officer (SHO), reached the spot, they found the man, identified as Deepansh Chaudhary, in a severely burnt condition. (Source: File/ Representational)

A 26-year-old man died after he allegedly set himself on fire outside his wife’s home in Northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Monday night.

Police said initial reports blaming the wife and her mother for the incident are incorrect.

According to police, a PCR call regarding the incident was received at the Mahendra Park police station on May 18 from A Block in Jahangirpuri. When police personnel, along with the Station House Officer (SHO), reached the spot, they found the man, identified as Deepansh Chaudhary, in a severely burnt condition. He was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where he died during treatment.