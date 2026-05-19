Delhi man sets himself on fire after a quarrel with wife, dies

Police said rumours that his wife and mother-in-law set him ablaze are baseless

Written by: Sakshi Chand
3 min readMay 19, 2026 01:54 PM IST
delhi policeAccording to police, a PCR call regarding the incident was received at Mahendra Park police station on May 18 from A Block in Jahangirpuri. When police personnel, along with the Station House Officer (SHO), reached the spot, they found the man, identified as Deepansh Chaudhary, in a severely burnt condition. (Source: File/ Representational)
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A 26-year-old man died after he allegedly set himself on fire outside his wife’s home in Northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Monday night.

Police said initial reports blaming the wife and her mother for the incident are incorrect.

According to police, a PCR call regarding the incident was received at the Mahendra Park police station on May 18 from A Block in Jahangirpuri. When police personnel, along with the Station House Officer (SHO), reached the spot, they found the man, identified as Deepansh Chaudhary, in a severely burnt condition. He was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where he died during treatment.

Senior police officers said a preliminary inquiry indicated that Chaudhary had a dispute with his wife. “The deceased and his wife were facing marital issues, and a complaint had previously been filed at the Crime Against Women (CAW) cell. On the day of the incident, after an altercation, he allegedly threatened to end his life and subsequently set himself on fire outside her residence,” a senior police officer said.

Police also clarified that rumours circulating in sections of the local media, alleging that the man’s wife and mother-in-law had set him on fire, are baseless. “Initial inquiry suggests it is a case of self-immolation. Legal action will follow based on further investigation,” the officer added.

Sources said neighbours had alerted the police after spotting a man engulfed in flames outside the house late Monday night.

Police also uncovered details of a troubled relationship between the couple. The two had reportedly met last year, during which the man allegedly claimed to be a government officer. Police said the woman later discovered that he worked as a cab driver. She had initially refused to marry him, but he allegedly threatened to leak private videos, after which she agreed to the marriage.

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However, within two days of the wedding in January this year, police said the woman reportedly left following allegations of physical assault. Since then, the man had been attempting reconciliation, but she had expressed her desire for a divorce.

On the day of the incident, police said, he went to her residence, where an argument ensued. When she reiterated her refusal to continue the marriage, he allegedly consumed phenyl and set himself on fire.

Police said further inquiry is underway to verify all claims and establish the exact sequence of events.

Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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