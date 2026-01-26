Man feared drowned during idol immersion in Yamuna in East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar

The National Disaster Response Force, the State Disaster Response Force, ambulances and the fire brigade rushed to the spot after the man was swept away in the Yamuna.

idol immersion in yamunaAccording to the police, the victim, Vikas, is a resident of Harola in Noida, and was at the river with 10-12 people for the ceremony Saturday evening. (Archive/Representative Photo)

A 20-year-old man is feared to have drowned in the Yamuna River during an idol immersion ceremony in East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar area, the police said Saturday.

According to the police, the victim, Vikas, is a resident of Harola in Noida, and was at the river with 10-12 people for the ceremony Saturday evening.

“Four people entered the canal, but only three came out. Vikas got swept by the flow of the canal after losing his balance,” a police officer said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), ambulances and the fire brigade rushed to the spot, and searched the area from 8.30 pm to 12.30 am. The police said the operation was suspended due to poor visibility before resuming at 6.20 am Saturday morning.

“Four boats and multiple divers are assisting with the operations. The strong flow of the Kondli canal into the river is also hampering operations,” an officer said.

