Friday, August 12, 2022

Man, father held for ‘assaulting’ wife, family over dowry

The woman has claimed serious injuries in the FIR. She said that she got married in 2018 and that dowry demand by her husband and in-laws started shortly after that.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 13, 2022 4:05:51 am
The woman has alleged that CCTV footage from her in-laws’ home has captured Thursday’s incident, FIR states.

A man and his father have been arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife and her family over dowry at an upscale society in Noida Sector 121, police said Friday.

“As per a preliminary investigation, the woman’s mother, older sister, and elder brother were visiting her when her husband and father-in-law allegedly assaulted them during an argument. The couple was having an argument when the situation escalated. The woman alleged that there have been demands for dowry in the past,” said Vijay Kumar, Station House Officer, Phase 3 police station. The woman lives with her husband and in-laws, police said.

An FIR under IPC sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and sections 3 (penalty for giving or taking dowry) and 4 (penalty for demanding dowry) of the Dowry Prohibition Act has been registered against the two arrested men and the brother-in-law, who is absconding, police said.

The woman has claimed serious injuries in the FIR. She said that she got married in 2018 and that dowry demand by her husband and in-laws started shortly after that. The woman has alleged that CCTV footage from her in-laws’ home has captured Thursday’s incident, FIR states.

