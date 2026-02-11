Man falls in open manhole in Rohini, body found nearly 24 hours later

Police said further investigation is underway to establish the exact sequence of events and to determine who was responsible for the upkeep of the manhole.

A 32-year-old daily wage labourer died after he allegedly fell into an open manhole on a vacant Delhi Development Authority (DDA) plot in Rohini’s Begumpur on Monday, police said on Tuesday.

A PCR call was received at 2.36 pm at Begumpur police station on Tuesday, reporting a missing person, suspected to have fallen into a sewer in Rohini’s Sector 32.

The deceased was identified as Birju Kumar Rai, hailing from Samastipur district in Bihar.

Police said Birju was accompanied by his friend, Budhan Das alias Suraj (33), a resident of Madhubani district in Bihar, when he fell in the manhole. Both men stayed in a nearby jhuggi cluster.