Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

Man fakes his kidnapping to extort family and buy car in Delhi’s Dwarka; arrested

The police said the accused Prem Chand, 25, called his family on Wednesday and said he had been abducted by four to five people who threatened to kill him unless they paid a ransom of Rs 2 lakh.

The accused recently suffered losses in his work and had to sell his car. (Representational/File)

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly faking his kidnapping and extorting money from his family in Delhi’s Dwarka, the police said. The accused recently suffered losses in his work and had to sell his car. He wanted to buy the car again and decided to fake his kidnapping to get money from his father, officers said.

According to the police, the accused Prem Chand called his family from an unknown number on Wednesday and said he had been abducted by four to five people who threatened to kill him unless they paid a ransom of Rs 2 lakh.

Harsha Vardhan, DCP (Dwarka) said investigators tried calling the number, but nobody answered the phone. “The phone was put on surveillance and it was found that it was last active in the Dhankot area in Gurgaon. We reached the area with the family and found a suspect on a bike. The biker tried fleeing, but we chased and caught him. It turned out to be Chand. We found he had faked the kidnapping.”

The accused was interrogated and he revealed that he called his father multiple times to threaten him and extort money in the guise of a kidnapping. “He wanted money to buy a car and partner with a cab company in Gurgaon,” a police officer said.

Chand’s family has filed a complaint against him for harassing them for money. The accused has been booked under IPC section 387 (putting a person in fear of death in order to extort money) at Chhawla police station.

First published on: 16-10-2022 at 11:57:32 am
Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
