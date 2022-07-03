Man fakes his kidnapping, extorts family, to return money borrowed to buy sports bike

The Delhi Police caught a 23-year-old man who allegedly staged his own kidnapping and extort money from his sister to pay for a sports bike. Police said the man took Rs 2.5 lakh from his friend to buy the Yamaha-R15 bike. Later, he allegedly faked his kidnapping to return his friend’s money, police added.

On June 26, the man’s family called the police, saying that he was missing for two days. Police said a missing person report was filed in the Outer district, and police contacted newspapers to trace him.

Police said they checked CCTVs near the house but couldn’t find any clue. After some time, the family told police that they received a call from an unknown person who said he has kidnapped the 23-year-old man, and demanded Rs 2.5 lakhs for his release.

DCP (Outer) Sameer Sharma said, “Our teams analysed call details, and checked other records. We found that the call was made from Shekhpur in Rajasthan. Teams were sent to Rajasthan and several raids were conducted. After days, we found where the call was made from, a man was traced and questioned. He revealed that the man is his son’s friend, and is staying at their house”

Also read | DU English teachers raise concerns over loss of workload under 4-year programme

The 23-year-old was found and taken back to Delhi where he revealed that he wanted to buy a sports bike for a long time, and that he borrowed money from his friend for the same. When his friend asked for the money back, he decided to stage his own kidnapping, said police.

He went to his friend’s house and called his sister who was in Delhi, asking for money, police added.

“We will be taking legal action against him for faking this kidnapping incident,” said the DCP.