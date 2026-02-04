Man faints on road in Outer Delhi, dies after being left unattended as passerby tries to rob him

Preliminary assessment of the CCTV footage suggests that he may have suffered a medical emergency such as a heart attack or seizure, though the exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem examination, police said.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 4, 2026 06:11 AM IST
A man who collapsed on a road in Outer Delhi’s Ranhola area early Saturday died hours later, after CCTV footage revealed that a passerby allegedly attempted to steal from him instead of seeking help, police said. The incident took place around 4 am in West Delhi’s Vikas Nagar. According to police, the man fell unconscious on the roadside and remained there unattended for several hours.

Police said the identity of the deceased is yet to be established. According to police, footage from nearby cameras shows two men arriving at the spot on a scooter soon after the man fell. One of them, seated at the rear, got off and allegedly picked up the victim’s mobile phone, police said.

Police said that he later returned and searched the man’s pockets, but appeared to find nothing of value. Moments later, the suspect seemed to notice a CCTV camera in the vicinity, after which he hurriedly left the scene along with the scooter driver, police said.

The unconscious man continued to lie on the road until around 8 am, when local residents noticed him and alerted the police. By the time authorities reached the spot, he was found dead, police said. The body was sent for post-mortem examination, and a case of theft has been registered. “We are scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding area and following other leads to identify and apprehend the suspects,” a senior police officer said. Further investigation is underway.

 

Live Blog
