Man faints on road in Outer Delhi, dies after being left unattended as passerby tries to rob him

Police said that he later returned and searched the man’s pockets, but appeared to find nothing of value. Moments later, the suspect seemed to notice a CCTV camera in the vicinity, after which he hurriedly left the scene along with the scooter driver, police said.

A man who collapsed on a road in Outer Delhi’s Ranhola area early Saturday died hours later, after CCTV footage revealed that a passerby allegedly attempted to steal from him instead of seeking help, police said. The incident took place around 4 am in West Delhi’s Vikas Nagar. According to police, the man fell unconscious on the roadside and remained there unattended for several hours.

Preliminary assessment of the CCTV footage suggests that he may have suffered a medical emergency such as a heart attack or seizure, though the exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem examination, police said.