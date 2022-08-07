Man ‘electrocuted’ while charging e-rickshaw in Outer Delhi

A 34-year-old man died after he was allegedly electrocuted while charging an e-rickshaw in Outer Delhi. Police said the deceased, Mahender Singh, worked at the e-rickshaw charging station.

DCP (Outer) Sameer Sharma said, “On Saturday, we received information from a hospital about Mahender. He was brought in by his employer, who claimed he suffered an electric shock. He succumbed to his injuries and died.”

During enquiry, it was found that Mahender worked at the station in Chander Vihar. While he was charging an e-rickshaw, police said, he received an electric shock. A post-mortem examination was conducted and the body was returned to Mahender’s father, Prem Singh. Police said a case has been registered under sections of negligence causing death against unknown persons.

Police said the autopsy report is awaited and legal action will be taken against the accused. Meanwhile, a crime team was sent to the station to check the machines and vehicle which the deceased was charging.