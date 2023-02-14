scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
26-year-old man held for posing as director in Delhi, duping several aspiring actors

The man was arrested after a person complained he was cheated of more than Rs. 4 lakh.

The police sought information from Instagram regarding the accused's profile and the number from which it was registered.(Representational Photo)
A 26-year-old man was arrested by the Delhi Police earlier this month for allegedly impersonating a director and duping several aspiring actors on the pretext of providing them with acting opportunities.

DCP (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh said they received a complaint from a person who alleged that he has been duped by a man, identified as Anuj Kumar Ojha, who posed as a director and used to dupe actors on the pretext of providing them roles in serials and movies.

“He used to post suggestive posts on his Instagram account and cheat persons in the name of paying for signing contracts, artist cards, for updating profile, etc.,” Singh said.

The complainant was cheated of more than Rs. 4 lakh.

The police sought information from Instagram regarding the accused’s profile and the number from which it was registered. They then analysed the Call Detail Records (CDRs) of the accused.

Singh said they later got a tip-off regarding Ojha booking a train ticket to Bhopal and he was subsequently held from the station on February 6.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 09:56 IST
