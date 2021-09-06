Delhi: Man dupes American Express of Rs 15 lakh

A 30-year-old mason has been arrested by the cyber cell of south district police for allegedly duping Rs 15 lakh in the last six months from American Express, a multinational financial services company, after procuring four credit cards from them on fake IDS.

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said the accused has been identified as Shakeel Alam, a class X dropout, and his second wife taught him to use a credit card. He was working as a mason for several leading proprietorship firms for three years.

“Shakeel was arrested after we received a complaint from the American Express company, alleging that four credit cards were taken by the accused on fake IDs through online applications. He spent Rs 15.39 lakh through these credit cards and forged cheques for payment of bills, which bounced. He would get cash after swiping credit cards from petrol pumps to hide the trail of money,” he said.

Thakur said Shakeel was absconding after he got to know a complaint was filed and applied for anticipatory bail. His bail was rejected and he was arrested with the help of technical surveillance.

“During investigation, we found he has more than seven bank accounts connected to each other. He rotated the amount in the accounts to improve his CIBIL Score — TransUnion CIBIL Limited, an Indian company that has access to credit information,” said Thakur.

“This information refers to all financial transactions where you have borrowed or repaid money, the score of his family members and employees, and can be used to seek more loans from the bank. He recently bought an MG Hector car for Rs 21 lakh out of which Rs 19.5 lakh was loan due to a good CIBIL score,” Thakur added.