scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Man dragged on road in Gurgaon after accident with SUV, wife hurt

According to police, the incident took place on Sunday night. Police identified the deceased as Sardeep, a shopkeeper.

Police said the accused is yet to be traced. “A probe has been initiated. We are checking CCTVs to trace the accused.” (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
Man dragged on road in Gurgaon after accident with SUV, wife hurt
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A 34-year-old man was killed after being dragged for a few metres by an SUV in IMT Manesar’s Kasan, said police Tuesday. The victim’s wife, who was seated pillion on the motorcycle, also suffered injuries, said police.

Police said the accused car driver is yet to be arrested.

According to police, the incident took place on Sunday night. Police identified the deceased as Sardeep, a shopkeeper. In the police complaint, his wife Sameena said that the duo had gone to the market on their motorcycle.

“We were returning to our house. Around 9.45 pm, when we reached a lane close to the house, we saw a Scorpio car coming towards us at high speed. My husband tried to move out of the way, but the car rammed into us. Due to the collision, he got stuck underneath the car and was dragged for a few metres,” she said in the complaint, adding that the car did not have a number plate. She added that their family members rushed them to a private hospital in sector 87, where her husband died during treatment. She said she suffered injuries on hands and arms and other parts of body.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Relief, Relief
Delhi Confidential: Relief, Relief
January 11, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Chief Minister Hegde
January 11, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Chief Minister Hegde
Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi’s conduct in assembly is unseemly; ill serves hi...
Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi’s conduct in assembly is unseemly; ill serves hi...
UPSC Key- January 10, 2023: Know about Climate Migration, Make in-India P...
UPSC Key- January 10, 2023: Know about Climate Migration, Make in-India P...

Police said the accused is yet to be traced. “A probe has been initiated. We are checking CCTVs to trace the accused.”

More from Delhi

An FIR was registered under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304-A (death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 427 (mischief causing damage), said police.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-01-2023 at 06:15 IST
Next Story

Premium inter-city bus service by Delhi govt soon

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close