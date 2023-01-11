Man dragged on road in Gurgaon after accident with SUV, wife hurt

A 34-year-old man was killed after being dragged for a few metres by an SUV in IMT Manesar’s Kasan, said police Tuesday. The victim’s wife, who was seated pillion on the motorcycle, also suffered injuries, said police.

Police said the accused car driver is yet to be arrested.

According to police, the incident took place on Sunday night. Police identified the deceased as Sardeep, a shopkeeper. In the police complaint, his wife Sameena said that the duo had gone to the market on their motorcycle.

“We were returning to our house. Around 9.45 pm, when we reached a lane close to the house, we saw a Scorpio car coming towards us at high speed. My husband tried to move out of the way, but the car rammed into us. Due to the collision, he got stuck underneath the car and was dragged for a few metres,” she said in the complaint, adding that the car did not have a number plate. She added that their family members rushed them to a private hospital in sector 87, where her husband died during treatment. She said she suffered injuries on hands and arms and other parts of body.

Police said the accused is yet to be traced. “A probe has been initiated. We are checking CCTVs to trace the accused.”

An FIR was registered under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304-A (death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 427 (mischief causing damage), said police.