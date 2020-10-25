Man dies in Delhi Police custody, ASI suspended

A man, who was being questioned in a theft case, died in police custody at Lodhi Colony police station on Sunday.(Representational Image)

A man, who was being questioned in a theft case, died in police custody at Lodhi Colony police station on Sunday. The Delhi Police have suspended ASI Vijay Kumar and sent two constables to police lines in connection with the matter.

The deceased, Dharambir, was being interrogated by the ASI after a car was stolen from Lodhi Colony on Thursday. Police said the CCTV footage near the spot revealed that the accused came in an autorickshaw.

Atul Kumar Thakur, DCP (South) said, “The autorickshaw was found registered in the name of Dharambir’s son but Dharambir had rented the vehicle. He told us that two men, Ghewar and Satish, were driving the auto. We arrested them in the case.”

On Saturday, ASI Kumar again interrogated Dharambir on the first floor of the police station around midnight. “At 2:45 am (Sunday), he went to the washroom, leaving Dharambir alone in the room. When he came back, he didn’t find Dharambir. After some time the man was found lying on the floor in the central courtyard of the police station,” added DCP Thakur.

Police said he was immediately rushed to AIIMS but he died during the treatment. The cause of death has not been ascertained.

Meanwhile, Dharambir’s family submitted a written complaint to the police, saying that they spoke to him on Saturday evening around 7 pm. “He told us that he was inside the police station and was being tortured. Later, around 5 am (Sunday) we received a call from the police saying that he committed suicide and is at AIIMS,” read the complaint.

The ASI has been suspended and two constables, Rajender and Sandeep, were sent to police lines after an initial enquiry in the matter. Police said the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate was informed about the incident.

