Man dies after falling into trench while taking selfie in Faridabad

A 42-year-old man died after falling from a cliff while taking a selfie in the forest area of Aravallis on the Gurgaon-Palli road in Faridabad Saturday, the police said. The body was retrieved from a 200-foot-deep trench after an overnight rescue operation lasting several hours Sunday afternoon, added the police.

The deceased was identified as Kamal, a native of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. He was residing in Adarsh Nagar in Ballabgarh for several years and worked at a private fabric company at Sector-6 in Faridabad.

The police said the incident took place around 5.45 pm after Kamal and his two friends had gone to the cliff to drink liquor.

“The friends had gone a few metres into the forest and climbed the cliff. The area is close to a previously mining crusher zone. While taking a selfie, he was suspected to have lost balance and fallen 200 feet into the trench. At the cliff, he had also spoken to his wife over a video call and described the picturesque location and views to her,” said Dabua police station house officer Shri Bhagwan.

The police said they received information about the incident around 9.30 pm Saturday and initiated a rescue operation

“The rescue was difficult during the night. We called in a hydraulic crane which could reach a depth of 65 feet. Large ropes which could reach the bottom were attached and the body was retrieved on Sunday,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

The police said they are questioning the two friends of the victim who had accompanied him.

“Preliminary probe suggests it was a mishap. We have not received any complaints from the victim’s family so far. The body was handed over to the family after the postmortem,” said the SHO.

The victim is survived by his wife and two daughters aged 13 and 3, said the police.