Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Man dies as throat slit by Chinese manjha

The victim, Sumit Kumar, was heading home when the string got tangled on his neck. He fell off his bike and collapsed, and locals rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 27, 2022 1:51:11 am
Sumit’s father Ram Kumar said his son had gone to meet friends for some work. The duo ran a hardware store in Burari.

A 30-year-old died after a stray kite string (Chinese manjha) got stuck on his neck while riding his bike on Haiderpur flyover Monday. Police said that though he tried to untangle it, it was sharp and slit his throat and chest.

Usha Rangnani, DCP (Northwest), said, “We registered a case under negligence and violating orders… The team is conducting a probe to catch the culprits. Surprise checks and patrolling will be conducted in markets to stop the sale of manjha.”

The Chinese manjha is coated with glass and metal particles and often leads to accidents before Independence Day and festivities. While the National Green Tribunal had ordered a ban on all types of manjha, many vendors still sell it. Most offenders get away as it is difficult to trace them. In Northeast Delhi, a 27-year-old man was driving home with his friends when a manjha got stuck to his neck. However, it was untangled in time and he was saved.

