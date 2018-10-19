Man dies after metal blade slits neck at utensil factory

A 45-year-old man working at a steel utensils manufacturing unit died after a portion of a metal blade from a utensil broke off and slit his neck. Police said the incident took place in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. According to police, Satender Gaud was not wearing any safety gear. Police said the metal blades are used to make utensil handles. “We received a call at 2.30 am that a labourer met with an accident at the factory in Raja Park. The other labourers rushed him to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” said a police officer.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Aslam Khan said they have detained factory owner Sushil in connection with the incident, and registered a case under IPC sections 278 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304 A (causing death by negligence). An initial investigation by police revealed that Gaud, who had been working in the factory for over 20 years, was not wearing a neck-protector guard. The blade broke off and hit his neck, leaving a deep gash, police added. Police said they are questioning the owner to ascertain the exact cause of the incident. Police said Gaud lived in a rented flat in Lalbagh, Wazirpur, while his wife and three children stay at Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination was conducted Thursday. The family, meanwhile, has demanded compensation.

