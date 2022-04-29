Man dies after ‘falling off ledge’ while installing AC in Gurgaon

An AC mechanic died after allegedly falling off the ledge of the sixth floor of an apartment while installing an air conditioner in Mapsko Royale Ville at Sector 82 on Thursday evening, said police.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Aman, a native of Najibabad in Uttar Pradesh, who was working for a private home appliances company.

“The incident occurred around 6.30 pm when the victim and his colleague were fitting an AC in a flat on the sixth floor of a tower. The victim was not wearing a safety belt and went from the balcony to the outer ledge to fit the AC. It is not yet clear if the AC fell on the ledge causing a portion to collapse or the ledge collapsed due to the weight causing the fall or if he lost his balance,” said Rajender Singh, SHO, Kherki Daula police station.

Police said the victim fell on a gazebo-like structure and suffered several injuries. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he succumbed to injuries, said police.

SHO Singh said they informed the victim’s family and they are on their way to Gurgaon to record their statement.

“A complaint is yet to be received,” he added.

A spokesperson of the Mapsko Group said, “We are deeply sorry about the death of the worker and express condolences to his family. However, the incident happened because of the disbalance of the AC unit while the worker was installing the unit. There is no damage to the chajja (ledge) of the said place, it is intact. This is an unfortunate incident.”