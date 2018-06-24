Man detained in connection with murder of Army Major’s wife

The woman was found with her throat slit near Delhi Cantt Metro station on Saturday. The woman was found with her throat slit near Delhi Cantt Metro station on Saturday.

A man has been detained in connection with the murder of an Army major’s wife, a day after she was found with her throat slit near Delhi Cantt Metro station.

According to police sources, an army officer is suspected to be involved in the murder. “We have picked up a man and began questioning him. His role is yet to be verified,” said DCP (west) Vijay Kumar.

On Saturday, Delhi Police, quoting eyewitnesses, had said that the woman was thrown out of a vehicle which then ran over her. Police identified the woman as Shailaja Dwivedi after her husband, Amit Dwivedi, approached them saying his wife was missing. Amit is posted as a Major in the Indian Army, police said.

Postmortem examination on Sunday revealed she was hit with a blunt object on her head. The body has been handed over to her family.

Police investigation revealed that Shailaja went to the Army Base Hospital at 10 am on Saturday. She left the hospital 30 minutes later and was found dead around 1.30 pm.

Shailaja, who hails from Amritsar, had been coming to the hospital for the last four days for treatment of her ankle, police said.

The couple got married in 2009 and have a six-year-old son. Shailaja’s husband is posted in Dimapur and came to Delhi for training recently. They stayed at the Army Quarters in Naraina.

