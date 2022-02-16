Man tries to enter NSA Ajit Doval’s residence in Delhi, held

Security agencies went into a tizzy after a 43-year-old man from Bangalore allegedly tried to enter National Security Advisor Ajit Doval’s house in Tughlak Road area. He was in his car and was stopped by the security personnel. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up outside Doval’s residence and the police are checking all vehicles.

A senior police officer said they came to know about the matter at around 7.35 am. “Local police and a team of special cell immediately rushed to the spot. He was picked up and taken to the Special Cell’s office in Lodhi Colony, where a team of intelligence agencies also reached. They started questioning him and he disclosed his identity. The police then approached the Bangalore police to verify all the facts and also tried to contact his family members,” a senior police officer said.

According to the police, the man seems to be suffering from mental health issues.