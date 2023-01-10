Man murdered with hammer in Delhi’s Govindpuri after fight with friend

A 46-year-old man was allegedly murdered with a hammer by his friend in Southeast Delhi’s Govindpuri on Monday, the police said, adding that the friend was arrested and the motive is so far uncertain.

According to the police, they received a PCR call at around 7.15 pm wherein the caller stated that a scuffle had broken out between two people and one of them hit the other with a hammer. A police team rushed to the spot and found that the injured person, Mohammed Ayub, was shifted to a hospital. Ayub was declared brought dead.

“On enquiry, it was revealed that the deceased was assaulted by one Sahil, a resident of Tughlakabad Extension,” a police officer said. “Both of them knew each other and it is possible that the incident took place over a personal dispute. The accused has been arrested,” the officer added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey said that the crime scene was inspected and the motive is so far uncertain.