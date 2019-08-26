Man dead, his cousin injured as scooter falls off flyover

A 36-year-old man died and his cousin received serious injuries, after the scooter they were travelling on hit the guard rail and fell off the Barapullah flyover Saturday evening. Initial investigation has revealed that the duo were allegedly travelling in the wrong direction on a carriageway, and lost control of their scooter, police said. An FIR of rash driving and causing death by negligence has been registered against unknown persons.

DCP (South East) Chinmoy Biswal said they were informed of the incident around 5 pm. “We rushed to the spot under the Barapullah flyover loop going towards Ashram. We found two injured men, identified as Rohit Makol and his brother Pradeep, and took them to AIIMS Trauma Centre. Makol was the one driving,” he said.

Police found the scooter lying on the road and a broken helmet nearby. Makol succumbed to his injuries during treatment while Pradeep is recuperating. The family of the men have been informed, police said.

There were no CCTV cameras near the accident site, police said, adding that forensic teams of the South East district were called to the spot. “After visiting the spot and recording statements of eyewitnesses, experts found the two men were coming from Sarai Kale Khan and heading to INA. They were allegedly travelling on the wrong carriageway when they lost control and hit the guard rail. Due to the impact, they were thrown off the vehicle and hit the base pillar of the flyover on their way down. Forensic experts have found tyre skid marks near the base pillar,” said a senior officer.

Makol’s brother Mayank said he had been working at a private firm in Noida as a trainee manager for the last two years, and stayed with his family in Tilak Nagar.

“It was his day off, so he called our cousin to celebrate Janmashtami. They were going out for dinner when the accident took place. Authorities should increase the height of the guard rail to curb such accidents,” Mayank said.

The body of the victim was handed over to his family following a post-mortem.