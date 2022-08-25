scorecardresearch
Man creates fake Twitter ID in President’s daughter’s name, complains against neighbour

Police said the neighbour had suspicions regarding the accused and had registered a complaint against him on Wednesday.

Noida Police arrested a man Thursday for allegedly creating a fake Twitter account in the name of the President of India’s daughter and tweeting a complaint about his neighbour.

The accused has been identified as Shailendra Shukla, a resident of Proview Technocity Apartments, Sector Chi-V, Greater Noida. “As per preliminary investigation, we found that the accused had some issues with his neighbour because he sometimes played loud music. He decided to create a fake account in the President’s daughter’s name and tweeted a complaint about his neighbour stating that he ran an illegal hookah bar… he tagged the Twitter handles of Noida Police, asking them to take action,” said Anil Kumar, Station House Officer Beta 2 police station, adding that the accused probably wrote this tweet as there has been action against illegal hookah bars in the district by the police.

“Investigation showed there is no hookah bar run by the neighbour… We found that the account was unverified and was different from the actual account of the President’s daughter,” Kumar added.

“The accused and the complainant had a verbal dispute which had been going on for two months. The accused had an altercation with the complainant for playing loud music and had problems with the smoke that would emanate from the complainant’s home while cooking food,” Kumar said.

Police arrested the accused from Beta-2 market T-point Thursday. An FIR has been registered against him under IPC sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and sections 66C (punishment for identity theft), 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

Three mobile phones, including the one used in the incident, have been recovered from the accused.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 09:26:38 pm
