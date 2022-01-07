Man moves court over appointment of teachers at daughter’s school in Nuh

The father of a 13-year-old girl, studying in Class VII, has moved a court in Ferozepur Jhirka seeking appointment of at least five qualified teachers at his daughter’s government school in Nuh where there’s only one teacher for 130-odd students.

In the petition, Ishab Khan (35), a resident of Biwan village in Ferozepur Jhirka, stated that students of Classes VI-VIII at the Government Girls Middle School, Biwan, is being taught by just one teacher for several years.

Also Read | DU Teachers’ Association to go on strike today over funds

“That the plaintiff submits that due to non-placement of adequate number of qualified teachers for the education of students studying in defendant school, not only the wards of the plaintiff but also all other students of VI to VII are suffering in the matter of their education. That the plaintiff submits that a failure on the part of defendant government in providing at least five qualified teachers as per provisions of RTE Act, 2009, to students in the defendant school is not only violation of fundamental right to education as guaranteed to the wards of the plaintiff under article 21-A of the Constitution of India but also in violation of statutory provisions of RTE Act, 2009,” Khan’s plea read.

In December last year, Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal had said during the Assembly’s winter session that at least 49 per cent posts of teachers, including 64 per cent of trained graduate teachers (TGTs), were vacant in Mewat (Nuh).

The petition, filed on December 21, has named the Chief Secretary of Government of Haryana, district education officer of Nuh district, and the principal of Government Girls Middle School Biwan as defendants.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Khan said he was forced to approach the court after multiple complaints to the authorities were not heeded to.

“The school has over 130 students enrolled and not a single permanent teacher. One teacher from a nearby junior government school takes classes sometimes on a temporary basis. My daughter often complained that her studies, and that of other students, had been suffering due to this. Students used to go to school for a few hours and then return. Before approaching the court, I had filed written complaints at the block, district, and state level, but no action was taken. The government’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padao’ statements are nothing but mere slogans,” he added.

Hashim, the principal of government senior school in Biwan, said, “The Government Girls Middle School has no headmaster or a teacher. One guest teacher from the primary school takes classes for 121 students there. The issue has been flagged several times before the authorities.”

Indrajeet Singh, the block education officer of Ferozepur Jhirka, declined to comment.