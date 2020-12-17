Delhi: Man confined daughter and wife at home for months

Police said the incident took place around 8 pm on Tuesday.

A 45-year-old man, who suspected his wife of having an affair, was arrested from northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh Wednesday afternoon for allegedly confining her and their daughter in their house when he left for work.

DCP (North-West district) Vijayanta Arya said they arrested Shyam Singh, who hails from Uttar Pradesh and works as a marketing manager in a Mumbai-based online company, after his wife lodged a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which informed police.

“The rescued woman and her daughter are undergoing medical and psychological treatment in a hospital,” Arya said.

Police said the woman, aged 40, filed a complaint with the NHRC a few days ago, alleging that her husband illegally confined them inside their house.

“The information was shared with the Delhi Police and a raid was conducted by SHO (Shalimar Bagh) Rajendra Singh. They found the door locked and broke it open the door to rescue them,” a senior officer said.

During counselling, the woman said she had been married for 20 years. “She was staying with the man and his parents. He used to fight frequently with her and assaulted her in front of his parents, who often tried to stop him. They died around two-and-a-half years ago and it seems he started confining them since. He would forcibly lock them inside the house when he left for work in the morning and would return only at night. His 16-year-old daughter is studying in school and whenever she used to get late, he would beat her,” an officer said.

An FIR was registered under various IPC sections, with police saying the man was “extremely possessive and suspected his wife of having an affair”.

