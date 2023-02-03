scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Advertisement

Days after man complains of missing wife, Ghaziabad police arrest him for her murder

After the murder, the accused hid the body in his house, they said, adding that the next day he buried the body in a pond pit next to a drain near the village

Ghaziabad woman murder by husbandThe accused has been identified as Dinesh Prajapati, 35, a resident of Fajalgarh village in Ghaziabad. (File)

Ghaziabad police officers investigating a missing woman complaint arrested her husband Thursday for allegedly murdering the woman.

The accused has been identified as Dinesh Prajapati, 35, a resident of Fajalgarh village in Ghaziabad. “On January 30, Dinesh filed a complaint saying his wife Anju, 30, was missing since 5 am on January 26. During the investigation, we found that the couple had disagreements, leading Dinesh to strangle Anju around 4 am on January 25,” an officer said.

After the murder, the accused hid the body in his house, they said, adding that the next day he buried the body in a pond pit next to a drain near the village. “During the investigation, we became suspicious of the husband’s activities. The day of the murder, they had a fight and he strangled his wife. After burying the dead body, He planted millet at the spot so that no one would know about the incident,” said ACP (Masoori) Nimish Dasharath Patil.

More from Delhi

The ACP said the woman’s body was recovered with the help of the accused. The FIR in this regard was registered at Bhojpur police station in Ghaziabad under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime
February 3, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Rajiv Gandhi rises
February 3, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Rajiv Gandhi rises

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 10:49 IST
Next Story

A US ambassador finds himself on hostile ground in Hungary

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close