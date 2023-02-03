Days after man complains of missing wife, Ghaziabad police arrest him for her murder

Ghaziabad police officers investigating a missing woman complaint arrested her husband Thursday for allegedly murdering the woman.

The accused has been identified as Dinesh Prajapati, 35, a resident of Fajalgarh village in Ghaziabad. “On January 30, Dinesh filed a complaint saying his wife Anju, 30, was missing since 5 am on January 26. During the investigation, we found that the couple had disagreements, leading Dinesh to strangle Anju around 4 am on January 25,” an officer said.

After the murder, the accused hid the body in his house, they said, adding that the next day he buried the body in a pond pit next to a drain near the village. “During the investigation, we became suspicious of the husband’s activities. The day of the murder, they had a fight and he strangled his wife. After burying the dead body, He planted millet at the spot so that no one would know about the incident,” said ACP (Masoori) Nimish Dasharath Patil.

The ACP said the woman’s body was recovered with the help of the accused. The FIR in this regard was registered at Bhojpur police station in Ghaziabad under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence).