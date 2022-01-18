Man collapses while being taken to Gurgaon court

A 41-year-old proclaimed offender, who was taken into police custody to be produced in a district court, allegedly fell unconscious and had to be hospitalised. While his family alleged his condition deteriorated due to harassment by police, officers denied the claims and said the man had a history of a heart ailment.

According to police, the incident took place Saturday, around noon, when Sanjay Kumar, an accused in a cheque bounce case, was at his house in Om Nagar. His mother, Chandravati, alleged that two police officers in civil dress came to their house and started questioning her son.

“They said that he is a proclaimed offender in a case filed by our neighbour, from whom we had borrowed Rs 20,000. They took him to court in a car. At 3 pm, I got a phone call from a policeman informing me that my son had fallen ill and was at civil hospital. When I reached, he was unconscious. Doctors told us to take him to another hospital for treatment. He is currently on ventilator support. He was fine when he left home,” she alleged.

Kumar’s brother, Dalbir Singh, said that his brother had suffered a heart attack three years ago. “Due to his health, he was unemployed.”

Preetpal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), crime, said, “As part of proceedings under section 138 in the NI Act, the man was taken to be produced in a court by officers from the proclaimed offender (PO) branch. While he was being taken, he started vomiting and complained of chest pain. He was rushed to the civil hospital for treatment by the police and his family was immediately informed. He was conscious when his family arrived at the hospital. They later decided to shift him to another hospital. He has a history of a heart ailment. Police were simply doing their job and taking him to court as he is an accused in a cheque bounce case. The allegations of harassment are completely baseless.”