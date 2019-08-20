Man claims family beaten up inside home in East Delhi

Seven members of a family, including five women, were allegedly attacked by a group of men in East Delhi’s Preet Vihar on August 15. Police said the accused allegedly barged into the victim’s house and beat them up.

The incident took place around 10 pm. “The family informed us about the assault and an FIR was registered. We found out that the three accused men got into a fight with the victim and later assaulted him and his family. We have arrested one of the three accused, and two others are absconding,” said Jasmeet Singh, DCP (East Delhi).

In his complaint, the 63-year-old man said he went out to buy bread from a nearby shop when a drunk man approached him and hurled abuses. “The man lives near my house and was drunk at the time. My daughter was standing outside the house and saw him threatening me. She came towards us and tried to stop him, but he slapped her and pushed her violently. Two of his friends joined him and beat us up,” he alleged.

The man alleged that the accused then barged into his house and hit him, his wife, son and four daughters.

“We have identified the other accused and registered a case against them under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty ), 509 (act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 506 (criminal intimidation ), 448 (house trespass) and 34 (acts done by several persons with a common intention),” said Singh.