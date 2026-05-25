Man claims 10-month-old daughter kidnapped, arrested after cops find he killed her, dumped body in septic tank

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On Sunday, Deepak (25), who works as a van driver at a private school, allegedly called up the Bhalswa dairy police station in Northwest Delhi and said his 10-month-daughter was kidnapped and he could not find her anywhere. Multiple police teams were formed in view of the sensitivity of the case, said officers. But the father’s claims did not add up during the frame-by-frame analysis of the CCTV footage collected from the area around his house in Mukundpur Part-II, according to police.
Investigators grew suspicious and subjected Deepak to rigorous questioning. He was arrested on Monday after he allegedly told police that he had killed the infant because he could not afford a second child, said police. The child’s body was found inside a septic tank on the roof of Deepak’s house in Mukundpur
“During questioning, Deepak admitted to killing his daughter. The accused said that he was under financial stress and did not have the means to raise a second daughter,” said DCP Hareshwar Swami.
“The accused initially fabricated a kidnapping story to mislead the police,” the DCP added.
During the investigation, the complainant, Deepak, initially claimed that his daughter had disappeared when he had stepped out to buy biscuits and milk for around five minutes. “When he came back, he said, he woke up his wife Sonia and asked where their daughter was. The whole family started looking for the child, and then called the police,” said an officer. A kidnapping case under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered.
Senior officers of Outer North District were part of the team that launched intensive search operations. CCTV footage from surrounding areas and possible escape routes was analysed on priority basis. “We didn’t find the girl being taken out of the house by anyone in any CCTV footage. And Deepak’s story was inconsistent in many aspects,” said a police officer.
A sustained questioning saw Deepak change the timeline of events multiple times, the officer added. He was eventually arrested after he told police that he allegedly strangulated the infant and threw her body into the septic tank before claiming she was kidnapped.
Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to murder was subsequently added to the case, said officers.
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