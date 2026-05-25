Man claims 10-month-old daughter kidnapped, arrested after cops find he killed her, dumped body in septic tank

On Sunday, Deepak (25), who works as a van driver at a private school, allegedly called up the Bhalswa dairy police station in Northwest Delhi and said his 10-month-daughter was kidnapped and he could not find her anywhere. Multiple police teams were formed in view of the sensitivity of the case, said officers. But the father’s claims did not add up during the frame-by-frame analysis of the CCTV footage collected from the area around his house in Mukundpur Part-II, according to police.

Investigators grew suspicious and subjected Deepak to rigorous questioning. He was arrested on Monday after he allegedly told police that he had killed the infant because he could not afford a second child, said police. The child’s body was found inside a septic tank on the roof of Deepak’s house in Mukundpur