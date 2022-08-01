Man chases two thieves who stole his wallet, hits them with SUV

August 1, 2022 2:25:36 am
After two thieves on a bike got into his car, threatened him and stole his wallet at a petrol pump on Wednesday, a 28-year-old man decided to chase the duo and allegedly hit their two-wheeler with his SUV in order to stop them. However, the two men fell on the road, abandoned the bike, and fled on foot — along with his wallet.
A day later, police nabbed the duo and recovered the wallet. Police said the accused, Shivam (30) and Ravi (28), are allegedly involved in over 46 cases of robbery and theft.
The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when the complainant, Sanjay Das, was driving from Mangolpuri to Dwarka. He works in the tile business and was carrying a consignment with him.
“I was sitting in my Bolero car when I saw two men on a Splendor bike. They ran towards me… One of them (got in and) sat on the passenger seat while the other started threatening me from the open car window. I was scared. They asked for money. When I resisted, they checked my pockets and car and took my wallet and valuable documents. I tried to catch them but they ran towards their bike and drove off. I had no other option. I tried to stop them and hit the bike slightly and they fell on the road. I ran after them, but they managed to escape,” said Das, who lives with his family in Rohini’s Begampur.
Subscriber Only Stories
A case of robbery was registered after Das lodged a complaint. He told police that he was out for work when the incident took place.
DCP (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said, “We received a complaint from the man about the chase and snatching. We found the bike at the spot and initiated an inquiry.” CCTVs were checked, and it was found that the accused lived nearby, police said.
Police said raids were conducted in and around Dwarka, and on Thursday they found the two men on another bike — this one was stolen. “They tried to escape on seeing the police team, but we arrested them,” the DCP added.
Officers said they were able to recover the complainant’s wallet from the accused.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to know if you haven’t filed your return yet
What is the Patra Chawl case, in which Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has been detained
Latest News
No extension order from Govt, 2 senior IAS officers retire
Sukhna floodgate opened after water level nears danger mark
Badal seeks immediate girdwari, compensation for loss of crop, property
Hand foot and mouth disease: HFMD self-limiting, no need to panic, say experts
No one has right to question contribution of martyrs: Mann
Free education scheme: over 92% seat’s vacant
Dera Bassi police arrest 2, recover over 1,000 banned capsules
Express Investigation concluding part: Auditors objected as 2 officers went for a ‘Nice’ break, all at UT’s cost
Farmers block rail, roads in protest against Centre
Be the beacon of social justice: CJI to law graduates
Tricity saw steady Covid rise in July; 1,214 cases in last 7 days, 2K active
Uddhav appoints Anand Dighe’s nephew as Sena’s Thane district unit head