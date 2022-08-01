scorecardresearch
Man chases two thieves who stole his wallet, hits them with SUV

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when the complainant, Sanjay Das, was driving from Mangolpuri to Dwarka. He works in the tile business and was carrying a consignment with him.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 1, 2022 2:25:36 am
A case of robbery was registered after Das lodged a complaint.

After two thieves on a bike got into his car, threatened him and stole his wallet at a petrol pump on Wednesday, a 28-year-old man decided to chase the duo and allegedly hit their two-wheeler with his SUV in order to stop them. However, the two men fell on the road, abandoned the bike, and fled on foot — along with his wallet.

A day later, police nabbed the duo and recovered the wallet. Police said the accused, Shivam (30) and Ravi (28), are allegedly involved in over 46 cases of robbery and theft.

“I was sitting in my Bolero car when I saw two men on a Splendor bike. They ran towards me… One of them (got in and) sat on the passenger seat while the other started threatening me from the open car window. I was scared. They asked for money. When I resisted, they checked my pockets and car and took my wallet and valuable documents. I tried to catch them but they ran towards their bike and drove off. I had no other option. I tried to stop them and hit the bike slightly and they fell on the road. I ran after them, but they managed to escape,” said Das, who lives with his family in Rohini’s Begampur.

A case of robbery was registered after Das lodged a complaint. He told police that he was out for work when the incident took place.

DCP (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said, “We received a complaint from the man about the chase and snatching. We found the bike at the spot and initiated an inquiry.” CCTVs were checked, and it was found that the accused lived nearby, police said.

Police said raids were conducted in and around Dwarka, and on Thursday they found the two men on another bike — this one was stolen. “They tried to escape on seeing the police team, but we arrested them,” the DCP added.

Officers said they were able to recover the complainant’s wallet from the accused.

