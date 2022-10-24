scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

Man charred to death as stationary car catches fire in Alipur

A police officer said, “The deceased is yet to be identified. The car’s registration number has been traced to an address in Haryana’s Kurukshetra and a team has been sent there. The circumstances of the cause of the fire are being probed. The victim was seated behind the wheel.”

A man was charred to death after the stationary car he was sitting in caught fire in Outer Delhi’s Alipur area on Sunday. Police said they have initiated inquest proceedings and initiated a probe.

According to police, the incident was reported around 7 am near a temple in Alipur.

Police said they have procured purported CCTV footage in which the car can be seen parked on the side of the road as it suddenly catches fire.

“A passerby reported the incident, following which a fire tender was rushed to the spot. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival,” said the police officer.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-10-2022 at 04:09:17 am
