Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
Man charred to death as fire breaks out in Gurgaon flat

A fire department official said that while the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, a short circuit was suspected to be the reason.

According to fire department officials, a fire broke out around 12.30 pm in the EWS tower of Raisina Residency society in Sector 59 in Gurgaon. (Video screengrabs)
Man charred to death as fire breaks out in Gurgaon flat
A 46-year-old man was allegedly charred to death after a fire broke out in a flat on the fifth floor of a society in Gurgaon on Thursday afternoon, fire department officials said. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was later controlled.

According to fire department officials, a fire broke out around 12.30 pm in the EWS tower of Raisina Residency society in Sector 59 in Gurgaon. The deceased has been identified as Matij Minj, a native of Simdega, Jharkhand. Matij worked as a driver and had been out of a job for some time. Officials said at the time of the incident, Matij and his wife Urmila were in their house. Their children were studying on the terrace, added officials.

“The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Short circuit is suspected to be the reason. The man’s charred body was found in the kitchen area of the one-room kitchen flat. It seems that he panicked and hid as the fire spread across the flat and could not escape to safety. His wife managed to rush out and alerted neighbours and residents. Three fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was doused. The belongings in the house were gutted,” said a fire department official.

Vivek Sharma, a Delhi resident, who owns a flat on the third floor of the same tower, had spotted the fire from the parking area and informed the fire control room. “I occasionally come to visit my flat here. As I was walking in the parking area, I noticed fumes coming from a flat on the fifth floor and informed the security guards and the fire brigade, following which quick response teams and a team from a nearby police station arrived,” said Sharma.

Police said the body of the victim was rushed to Civil Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 17:13 IST
