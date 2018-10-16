Man booked for brandishing gun outside Hyatt hotel in New Delhi

Police sources said the accused is the son of a UP-based former Member Parliament. Police sources said the accused is the son of a UP-based former Member Parliament.

Delhi Police has lodged a case under Arms Act against an unknown person for allegedly brandishing a pistol and abusing a couple at the entrance of a five-star hotel in southwest Delhi’s RK Puram area. Police said they were trying to identify the accused, however, sources said the man is the son of a Uttar Pradesh-based politician.

The matter came to light after a one minute video surfaced on social media in which the man is seen carrying a pistol in his hand and threatening a couple outside Hyatt Regency Hotel. He was accompanied by his female friends who are also seen arguing with the couple.

DCP (southwest) Devender Arya said a case under Arms Act has been filed on October 15 after a complaint was lodged by the hotel’s assistant security manager.

Delhi: On the basis of the viral video where a man was seen brandishing a gun outside a 5-star hotel in Delhi on October 14, a case has been registered under the Arms Act. https://t.co/ORvljXCRLw — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2018

According to the complaint, the incident happened on the intervening night of October 13 and 14. “A male is seen brandishing a weapon in the footage. Accordingly, a case under section 25/27 (Arms Act) of the IPC has been registered. Efforts are on to identify the person. Legal action is being taken as per law,” said the DCP.

Police sources said the accused is the son of a UP-based former Member Parliament. A team of Delhi police has also been sent to his residence in UP to identify the accused. Police said they have not yet received any complaint from the couple. However, they were also trying to establish the exact cause of the argument.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd