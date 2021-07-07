Man caught illegally supplying liquor from Gurgaon to Bihar in passenger bus, arrested

According to officials from Gurgaon Police, the accused has been identified as Subhash Kumar, who hails from Madhubani in Bihar.

A Bihar resident who was involved in illegally supplying alcohol to his home state from Gurgaon using a passenger bus has been arrested by police.

According to officials from Gurgaon Police, the accused has been identified as Subhash Kumar, who hails from Madhubani in Bihar. He was arrested on the basis of a tip off, while he was passing through the service road near the Jama Masjid in the bus.

“When the vehicle was searched, the police team found 10 crates of illegal foreign liquor inside it. An FIR was registered against the accused at the Sadar police station under the Excise Act, and he has been arrested. Both the bus, of which the accused himself is the owner, and the liquor, have been seized, ” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

“Upon questioning, the accused revealed that he had purchased the liquor from various places and liquor vends in Gurgaon and was trying to transport it to Bihar when he was arrested. He would do this often, expecting that a passenger bus would not attract suspicion. Since prohibition is in place in Bihar, he would sell this liquor in the state at double or triple the price,” he said.

Police officials said that the accused has been produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.

“Further investigations are being conducted in the matter,” said the PRO.